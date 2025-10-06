Taylor Swift Reacts to Theories She’ll Retire After Marrying Travis Kelce

Getty Images

Taylor Swift is shutting down retirement rumors!

Amid her engagement to Travis Kelce, some have expressed concern that her latest album “The Life of a Showgirl” could be her last.

During an interview on “The Scott Mills Breakfast Show,” Swift was asked if it was her farewell album, to which she replied, “What? No.”

Host Scott Mills elaborated, “I just saw some fans going, ‘Well, she's going to get married and then she's going to have children and then she's going to be the last album.’ ”

Swift laughed but said that the theory is “a shockingly offensive thing to say.”

She went on, “It's not why people get married, so that they can quit their job.”

Referencing her relationship with Kelce, Taylor said, “It's like I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music.”

Swift gushed even more about Kelce, saying, “That's the coolest thing about Travis, like, he's so, he is so passionate about what he does, that me being passionate about what I do, it connects us. There's no point in time where he's gonna be like, ‘I'm really upset that you're still making the music. The music thing that I signed up for that I knew you love, I thought you were gonna stop doing that.’”

The two got engaged in August, and talk of their wedding has been in overdrive!

As for the wedding planning, Taylor commented,“Oh my gosh, it's, you know what? I'm doing one thing at a time. Right now I'm doing this,” meaning her album promo.

She pointed out, “I think that right now, I'm just, like, really stoked about the idea that I get to marry this person. And so, I'm like, I'm gonna think about that and then I'm gonna put out this album and then I'm gonna think about other things after that."

“The Life of a Showgirl” dropped on Friday, selling 2.7 million copies in its first day of release.