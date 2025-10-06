Meghan Markle Under Fire for Posting Insensitive Video Near Princess Diana Crash Site

Getty Images

Meghan Markle was criticized for posting a video shot near Princess Diana’s fatal car accident in Paris.

Markle was in France for her first Paris Fashion Week, where she attended the Balenciaga show in support of creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

In an Instagram Stories video, Markle shot footage out the window of a limo as she passed the bridges Pont Alexandre III and the Pont des Invalides. The camera then pans over, revealing the royal is propping her feet up as she relaxes on the ride.

Meghan came under fire for shooting the video so close to Pont d’Alma tunnel, where her late mother-in-law Diana died in a fatal crash on August 31, 1997.

Markle faced backlash on X, as one user shared the full video here.

A commenter brought up the connection to Diana and Meghan’s husband Prince Harry. The person wrote, “Why? Why would she film the place his mother died? Moreover, why would she post it on social media for the world to see? Why? What is the end game? Who is she messaging with this?”

Instagram

Another wrote, “She’s the complete opposite of dumb — she knows exactly what she’s doing.”

Some called it “vile,” while others wondered if it was a message for Harry or maybe his brother William.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams spoke to DailyMail.com and called it “utterly bewildering.”

“I don't understand what on earth she was thinking — well, she can't have been thinking,” he said. “No advisor would ever advise doing something so strange.”

He continued, “She has every right to go to fashion events, but to share a video which had any connections with the tragic death of the Princess of Wales defies belief.”

Fitzwilliams was sure “she didn’t mean to cause offense,” but called it “insensitive beyond belief.”

He added, “She couldn't possibly have intended to be disrespectful, but it's another example of the Sussexes doing something that makes no sense at all.”

As for how Harry would react to the video, Richard said, “Diana's death is a tragedy that has scarred so much of Harry's life, and I can't imagine he would find this very appropriate. While he's always supportive in public, I suspect he'll be absolutely horrified and she could hear plenty from him about it.”