Jessica Alba & Danny Ramirez Make Red-Carpet Debut

Getty Images

Nearly three months after they were romantically linked, Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez hit the red carpet together!

Days ago, Alba and Ramirez attended the premiere of “Valentina” at the 2025 Mill Valley Film Festival, where they posed with Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Desi Perkins, Angelique Cabral, Elsa Collins and Carlos Eric Lopez.

Alba is an executive producer on the film, which she described as “a true labor of love and a beautiful example of activism through art” on Instagram.

Jessica showed some love for the cast and crew, writing, “I am so honored to be part of such an impactful film. Congratulations.”

Alba urged her followers to see the film, which is “a typically unseen perspective of life on the border in a refreshingly grounded human light.” She added, “By the end of it, your belly will hurt from the laughs and you’ll probably need some tissues for the tender moments - it’s touching, real, funny, relatable, thought provoking and everything in between.”

Danny showed his support for Jessica by liking her post.

In July, Danny and Jessica sparked dating rumors after they were photographed boarding a flight together in Cancun in video obtained by TMZ.

That same month, Jessica’s ex Cash Warren commented on her rumored romance with Danny, telling TMZ, “I'm happy for her.”

Cash and Jessica called it quits last year after 16 years of marriage.

Warren noted, “I don't know him, but he seems like a good guy."

Since then, Jessica and Danny have been spotted several times together and not afraid to pack on the PDA!

Last week, Danny and Jessica were seen kissing as she arrived at his home in Beverly Hills.