Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Lupe Says She ‘More Than Deserves’ Oscar Nom (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lopez’s mom Guadalupe Rodríguez was on hand for the NYC premiere of “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Lupe, who praised Jennifer as the “best daughter a mother can have.”

She said, “I’m so proud of her. I’m so blessed. God gave me a wonderful daughter, you know, and I hope she gets the recognition she deserves because she’s worked so hard for so many years and I just love her to death.”

As for the Oscar buzz that J.Lo is getting for the movie, Lupe reacted, “What took you people so long?”

She went on, “My daughter has worked for over 30 years in this industry and she more than deserves to win an Oscar or even get nominated.”

While Lupe acknowledged that she’s “very biased” as Lopez’s mom, she emphasized, “I just wish that she gets the recognition that she deserves. That’s all… And like I said, ‘I leave everything in God’s hands because God is great.’”

We also went down memory lane with Lupe, showing vintage footage of J.Lo from 1995. Lupe commented, ‘Oh, my God, it brings back so many memories. She was so young and she was just really getting started and she just was so happy to be in the industry. I’m just so happy for her. I’m overjoyed.”