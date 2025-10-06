Ethan Hawke Talks Getting His Butt Kicked in the Crime Thriller ‘The Lowdown’ (Exclusive)

FX

Ethan Hawke’s new crime thriller “The Lowdown” is getting rave reviews — even as Ethan’s character takes a beating!

Hawke plays Lee Raybon, a sometimes unemployed journalist who calls himself a “truthstorian.” He’s on a mission to solve the death of a local man in this small screen noir that’s like “Pulp Fiction” for 2025.

Ethan, who was joined by executive producer Sterlin Harjo, told “Extra,” “Everyone will enjoy me getting my ass kicked,” adding, “The history of cinema and crime fiction in the noir, your job is to get beat up — that's going to happen if you're going to be the hero in a noir.”

Kyle MacLachlan is the dead man’s brother and Jeanne Tripplehorn is his widow… a brother and sister-in-law duo with a very complicated situationship.

“Extra” spoke with Kyle and Jeanne, and Kyle teased, “We are a complicated couple,” and Jeanne joked, “We are a complicated cookie.”

Kyle added, “We're both kind of mysteries when we first appear and gradually, you begin to understand the relationship, the nature of the relationship as it relates to the story and the two of us.”

Jeanne added of her character, “Betty Jo grew in a small town, was a rodeo queen, and that kind of gave her a bump up in the social world.”