Ben Affleck Raves Jennifer Lopez Was Born for ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Role (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Ben Affleck showed support for his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez at the NYC premiere of “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” which his company Artists Equity produced.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Ben, who raved about how this is the role Jennifer was “born to play.”

He said, ‘She’s amazing in the movie. I just can’t wait for you, the audience, to see the movie. I’m as proud of this movie as any that I’ve ever been involved with. I’m really excited to be here tonight.”

Affleck praised Jennifer’s work ethic, saying, “Early on in Jennifer’s involvement in this… she just was going to give it her all and she did. She worked enormously hard. You get to see like all of her many gifts, she’s somebody that grew up watching, you know, classic musicals.”

Ben was referencing Jennifer’s ability to act, sing, and dance, emphasizing, “She really does it all in this movie!”

Affleck isn’t letting the Oscar buzz surrounding the movie go to his head, though! He commented, “I like try to develop my own standard for what I really like and think is great, and as such, I’m enormously proud of the movie. I always will be. I love this movie.”