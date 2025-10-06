Instagram

Amy Schumer, 44, had everyone talking after she showed off her slimmed-down look in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Schumer looked svelte as she posed for a photo alongside friends Alex Saks and Jillian Bell.

The comedian wore a Miu Miu button-down mini shirt dress that showed off her long legs, and paired the look with black heels.

Friends flooded the comments to compliment her look.

Amy Sedaris wrote, “You look incredible. Look at those pins!!! #miumiu Classy!!” and Lee Daniels gushed, “Skinnnnnnnny mommmmma🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Missi Pyle posted, “Your legs are ❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️” while Isla Fisher commented, “Those legs ❤️❤️❤️.”

Kathy Griffin joked, “I’m so pissed about your legs, I can barely talk to you. 😍”

"Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Margaret Josephs commented, "Ok legs for days!!🔥🔥❤️"

Schumer replied back to everyone, writing, “Loving the love. My legs thank you!”

Back in March, Amy opened up about some life changes, including taking the G1P-1 weight loss medication Mounjaro.

In an Instagram video, the actress said she had a telehealth meeting with Midi Health, which she later invested in, and they put her on estrogen and progesterone for her perimenopause symptoms.

Amy explained, "My symptoms of being in perimenopause have disappeared. My hair is fuller, my skin is better, I have more energy, I want to get down more.”

She went on, “And Mounjaro’s been great… I’m having a really good experience with it.”

Schumer also talked about taking another GLP-1 called Wegovy three years ago, saying, “I was puking I couldn’t handle it.”

Amy, who previously posted about having liposuction, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 that she wants to be open about health and beauty.

“Everybody on camera is doing this shit, I just wanted to be real about it,” she said.