Alexis Bellino and John Janssen said “I do” in a “whimsical” wedding in Laguna Beach, California, on Friday.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” fans will recall that John once dated Alexis’ co-star Shannon Beador, and they went through a pretty nasty breakup in 2022.

John found love again with Alexis in late 2023 after they were introduced by a friend. They got engaged in August 2024 after just nine months.

Now, Bellino is dishing on all the wedding details with People magazine, revealing they wanted a “dreamy, romantic, rustic chic vibe with earthy elegance.”

The former reality star said of the location, "Our venue gave us that perfect mix of natural beauty and privacy, nestled between the canyon and the sea. It felt like we were celebrating in a secret garden by the ocean."

They wanted a “whimsical essence” and asked guests to dress in their color palette of "soft whites, dusty rose, greenery, and touches of natural wood."

Alexis wore three looks for the wedding, including a “timeless” and “elegant” gown by Julie Hurt the founder of Modern Bride and Creative Director and Designer of DiKaSa Bridal Couture.

Bellino gushed, “My gown was all jewels, so I felt like a diamond walking to him."

She completed the look with a custom metal garter and cross, by Lisa Valenzuela, owner of Truly Blessed Jewels.

Detailing her other two looks, Bellino shared, "After removing the train and veil I wore during the first hour of the reception, my ceremony gown became sleeker for the reception," adding, "My next gown for the reception was short, white, sleeker, lighter, and made for dancing. It still retained all the bridal glamour, but it was comfortable for cake cutting and dancing the night away!"

Alexis and John each walked down the aisle with their children before exchanging custom vows at the altar, where their longtime pastor Jon Krist officiated the ceremony.

Once the reception got underway, the couple shared their first dance to Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe.”

Guests, which included famous friends Tamra Judge, Jo De La Rosa and Heather Amin, were treated to gourmet food stations and a four-tiered cake!

Next up, Alexis said they want to honeymoon in "Bora Bora, Maldives, or some romantic, tropical place neither of us have been."

She added, "We’re excited for quiet mornings, six wild adult kids, travels, and new traditions as husband and wife."

They are also looking forward to becoming grandparents. “With six kids, there will be a lot of grandkids!" she said.

In August 2024, "Extra" spoke with Shannon about John's relationship with Alexis.

Beador said at the time, “It was difficult… John and I had — as much as they want to say that we hadn’t — we had rekindled our relationship, and about six weeks after he ended it for the second time, he met Alexis, and so I think they were about two months into their relationship when I met them, so it was very new. And so it's just awkward and it’s hurtful too. I was still going through a lot of emotional things, I mean, and I still am now.”