Wanda Clark, Lucille Ball's Longtime Secretary, Dies at 87

Facebook

Wanda Clark Stomatovitch, known to fans of Lucille Ball as the TV legend's longtime secretary and confidante, has died at 87.

Her death was announced by Ball's daughter, performer Lucie Arnaz, on Facebook, where she called Clark "one of the finest human beings I ever knew," praising her for her "smile and her inspiring energy."

"Wanda began working as my mother's secretary when I was about 11, she was the Matron of Honor at my first wedding, she traveled across the globe to catch any performance of mine she could get to, including to our daughter's wedding," Arnaz wrote.

"She had a memory like an elephant and a heart the same size. Everyone she met loved her. She and our late amanuensis, Frank Gorey, (who also knew me since I was four feet tall), stayed in my brother, Desi's and my life for decades after my mother passed. She was my North Star. Wanda and Frank's spirit of joy and pure kindness are responsible for most of anything good in me."

Arnaz continued, "I know she is experiencing pure bliss right now and being welcomed home by so many familiar faces. It is we who must deal with the void she left. Our love goes out to her sisters and family in Oklahoma and beyond. Larry and I and our whole family hold metaphysical hands with her chosen Desilu, too family, Michael Stern, Tom Watson, Rick Carl, Laura Johansen, Ric Wyman, Stuart Shostak and many, many others, who adored her as we did."

She concluded, "Fly swift on angels wings, beautiful Wanda. You lived a perfect life."

CBS

Clark had been a favorite of Ball's legion of fans, appearing at events and plays devoted to the enduring star, sitting for interviews about Ball for "E! True Hollywood Story" (2005) and "Lucy Moves to NBC: A Remembrance" (2012), and helping to carry on her legacy of humor and kindness.

Michael Stern