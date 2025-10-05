Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' Sold 2.7M Copies on Day 1

Taylor Swift's new album just missed achieving the most first-week sales of any album in history — but there's reason for hope.

"The Life of a Showgirl" nearly took that distinction based on one-day sales alone.

Billboard reports the hotly awaited album of new material — which is already the best-selling album of the year — sold 2.7 million copies on its first day of release. Adele's "25" sold 3.378 million its first week back in 2015, so Swift has another six days to catch up.

The final, first-week sales of "The Life of a Showgirl" will be announced one week from today, on October 12.

Meanwhile, Taylor is breaking other records right and life, including setting the record for the most copies of a vinyl album sold in one week — 1.2 million (again, just in one day).

That achievement bests her own record, set when she released "The Tortured Poets Department."

"The Life of a Showgirl" will be the no. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart dated October 18, meaning she will have 15 chart-toppers. With that, Swift breaks a tie with Drake and JAY-Z to become the solo artist with the most no. 1 albums of all time.

Only the Beatles have more no. 1 albums — 19.