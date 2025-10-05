Nicole Kidman Is All Smiles at First Post-Breakup Event

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman looked happy and glamorous at her first public event following news she filed for divorce from husband Keith Urban.

On Saturday, Kidman, 58, appeared at amfAR's Dallas Gala at a private residence, where she presented her "Lioness" collaborator Taylor Sheridan, 55, with an award.

In her speech, Kidman — wearing a form-fitting black gown and a diamond choker — said, "I think what Taylor recognizes, as we all do, is that we are all more alike than we are different, and that we are better when we look out for each other, and that of course is why we’re here tonight."

Referring to the evening's auction element, she went on, "What better way to support, to elevate our common humanity than to help fund bold and innovative research?"

Kidman had previously stepped out on Wednesday, just two days after she filed for divorce from Urban, her husband of 19 years.

In photos published by DailyMail.com, the Oscar winner was spotted hiking in Nashville with her sister Antonia Kidman.

Nicole wore a gray zip-up jacket and matching hat with black leggings for the outdoor activity. At times, she also wore sunglasses.

In one photo, Nicole appears to be in conversation with Antonia. In another, she even smiles.

The photos surfaced days after a source told People magazine, "Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

The insider added of Kidman, "She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage."

And according to TMZ, Nicole’s inner circle believes that Keith has already moved on from the marriage.

Sources close to Kidman claimed to the outlet, “All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."