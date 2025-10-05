Kimberly Hébert Gregory, 'Vice Principals' Actress, Dies at 52

Getty Images

Actress Kimberly Hébert Gregory, who appeared on "Vice Principals," died Friday at 52.

Chester Gregory, her former husband, broke the sad news Saturday on Instagram.

In the form of a poem, he wrote, "Kimberly Hébert Gregory / You Were Brilliance Embodied, / A Black Woman Whose Mind Lit Every Room, / Whose Presence Carried Both Fire And Grace. / You Taught Us Lessons In Courage, / In Artistry, In Resilience, / And In How To / Keep Showing Up, / Even When Life Demanded More Than Its Share."



He went on, "Through Our Best, / Through Our Greatest Challenges, / What Remained Was Love, Respect, / And A Bond No Storm Could Break."



They may have divorced, but his devotion to Hébert Gregory was obvious in his powerful words, including, "So Much More Than Ex-Wife, / You Were My Friend. / Our Son, The Song We Wrote Together, / Is The Living Echo Of Your Light. / Through Him, Your Brilliance Will / Never Fade. / Through Him, Your Laughter Will Always Resound."



His original poem also referred to a battle, but noted that her story was not defined exclusively by that.

Hébert Gregory was widely praised as a scene-stealing stand-out on the series "Vice Principals," on which she appeared as Dr. Belinda Brown from 2016-2017.

Her "Vice Principals" co-star Walton Goggins took to Instagram to remember his friend and colleague Saturday, writing, "We lost one of the best yesterday… one of the best I’ve ever worked with. Kimberly Hebert Gregory. I had the honor… the good fortune of getting to know, getting to spend months working with this Queen on Vice Principals. She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional. A gatdamn SOPRANO that never missed a note. You will be missed my friend. As much as you know."

Their co-star Busy Philipps commented on Goggins' post, "Oh my god i’m devastated to hear this. she was a light and a force. she will be missed."

Hébert Gregory was born December 7, 1972, in Houston.