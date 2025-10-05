Bad Bunny Mocks Critics of His Super Bowl Gig in 'SNL' Monologue

NBC

Bad Bunny opened the 51st season of "Saturday Night Live" both in shades and throwing some.

With conservatives in an uproar over this selection as next year's Super Bowl halftime performer, Bunny joked, "You might not know this, but I'm doin' the Super Bowl halftime show annnnd... I'm very happy."

He went on, "I think everyone is happy about it. Even Fox News."

The show cut to a fast edit of out-of-context words by Fox News personalities seeming to say, "Bad Bunny is my favorite musician and he should be the next president."

Prominent right-wing influencers have complained that Bad Bunny is an inappropriate choice for the Super Bowl, some objecting to his speaking Spanish and "not being an American" (he is a bilingual resident of Puerto Rico, and therefore an American citizen).

Going on to say he really is excited to be doing the performance, he pointedly gave part of his monologue in Spanish, ending with, "And if you didn't understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."

Bunny's monologue also poked fun at his own choreography, airing a viral clip showing the performer jumping around onstage during his recent Puerto Rican residency, and even Jon Hamm, who was filmed at one of his shows lost in the music.

Hamm appeared in the audience at "SNL" in the same outfit from the clip, gamely bouncing to Bad Bunny music.

Bunny also referenced the high turnover rate on "SNL," claiming that his second time as host might have cast member Marcello Hernandez nervous that he is now Lorne Michaels' favorite Latino.