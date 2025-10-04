Mark Sanchez, Former NFL Star, Stabbed in Incident That Results in His Arrest

Getty Images

Mark Sanchez, the former NFL star quarterback, is recovering in an Indianapolis hospital after being stabbed in the chest in an incident that resulted in his arrest.

Fox Sports released a statement on X Saturday confirming the news, writing, "Mark Sanchez was injured in Indianapolis on Saturday and is currently recovering in the hospital in stable condition. We are deeply grateful to the medical team for their exceptional care and support."

It went on, "Our thoughts and prayers are with Mark, and we ask that everyone please respect his and his family’s privacy during this time."

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan PD, the incident occurred near Senate Avenue and West Washington Street on October 4 around 12:30 a.m. Police believe it was an argument between Sanchez and an unnamed 69-year-old man, who also required medical attention.

Fox59/CBS4 is reporting that Sanchez was allegedly the aggressor, and that he was placed under arrest at the hospital.

Sanchez was charged with battery with injury, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, and public intoxication — all misdemeanors.

The same outlet reports, "The second individual involved in the incident reportedly told police he was making a food delivery when Sanchez told him to leave and that he couldn’t park in the alley. The victim claimed Sanchez became aggressive and used pepper spray. This is when the individual claimed to stab Sanchez in self-defense."

Sanchez, 38, was a quarterback for 10 seasons, playing with the New York Jets, the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys, the Chicago Bears, and the Washington Redskins.

After retiring in 2019, he has worked with Fox and ESPN doing gay-day coverage.