Lauren Graham Gets a 'Gilmore Girls' Reunion at Her Walk of Fame Moment!

Lauren Graham received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday, where the mood was the opposite of ennui... and she had the support of some familiar faces!

The ageless actress, dressed in just the right red for the occasion, was celebrated by some of her "Gilmore Girls" fam as the show, which ran 2000-2007, turns 25 this weekend.

Among those showing Graham their love included actor Scott Patterson, who played her character Lorelai Gilmore's love interest Luke Danes on the WB series.

Patterson, 67, even posed with his arm around Graham, 58, a so-sweet reunion that was giving fans a flashback to one of network TV's most beloved romances.

The pair had not been photographed together since doing the red carpet for "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" nearly 10 years ago.

The "Gilmore Girls" brigade was strong, and included the show's creators Amy Sherman-Palladino, 59, and Daniel Palladino, 65; Kelly Bishop, 81 (Emily Gilmore); Matt Czuchry, 48 (Logan Huntzberger); Yanic Truesdale, 55 (Michel Gerard); and Sam Pancake, 61 (Donald on "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life").

Alexis Bledel, 44, who played Graham's daughter Rory Gilmore, couldn't make it, but the two just had a very high-profile reunion as presenters at the Emmys.

Graham's big moment did bring out another of her TV daughters — Mae Whitman, 37, who worked with her on the NBC series "Parenthood."

Feeling the love, Graham told the assembled crowd, "This is so overwhelming and so nice. It's so moving to see so many friends and colleagues here. I just feel so proud of the work I've gotten to do."

She even dropped a hint that "Gilmore Girls" might not be gone for good. While praising Amy and Daniel's writing, Graham noted, "That is an incredible gift from the first script, and hopefully won't be the last."