Teddi Mellencamp Gives Major Health Update: ‘No Detectable Cancer’

Teddi Mellencamp had some happy news to share about her battle with stage 4 cancer.

On the latest episode of her podcast “Two Ts in a Pod,” she told co-host Dolores Catania, “Just to give a little life update to you guys, I had my immunotherapy yesterday and I did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer.”

Catania gushed, “Oh, I’m so happy!” adding, “I wish I could hug you. I love you. Thank you for telling me that. It took my breath away.”

Mellencamp confessed, “When they told me, I was in such shock. I was, like, numb.”

Teddi clarified, “I’m not considered in remission or anything like that.”

She explained, “I'm still going to be having days when I'm feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I'm still fighting because you have to be.”

Teddi said the immunotherapy treatments will continue for another year.

She said, "The way the [doctors] said it works, it's like one year, then two years, then at three years you're allowed to be considered… in remission. So, but that was huge news yesterday.”

The former reality star will continue to be careful, saying, “People think just because the cancer’s gone that I can’t still get sick or whatever but I’m still in treatment, so I still have a compromised immune system. So, I have to still to be careful.”

Teddi was first diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022 and found out in April that it had metastasized to her brain and lungs.

“Extra” caught up with Teddi in April, and she shared, “Today is a good day. I think what I’ve learned through all of this is some days, I’m gonna feel great… Some days, I’m not… Everybody’s journey’s different.”

Mellencamp opened up about how she remains positive during this difficult time, saying, “I would say a big thing has been all of the people messaging me saying, ‘I went and got checked because of you,’ or, ‘My doctor only had me get this checked, and then I said, no, you should also do this.’”

She went on, “What we have to remember is my cancer was skin cancer… I had skin cancer, melanoma, on my back. This metastasized, which is still a form of melanoma, but into my brain, into my lungs. I have, you know, before I had them removed, I had four plum-sized melanomas in my brain, and I hadn't gotten a CAT scan. But I had gone and gotten my skin checked every three months."