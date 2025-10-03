Getty Images

Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl” has dropped, and now her fans are analyzing all the songs!

It’s safe to assume Swift’s relationship with fiancé Travis Kelce inspired several tracks, including “Wood,” “Honey,” “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Wi$h Li$t,” and “Eldest Daughter.”

Taylor’s song “Wood” has many talking for its raunchy lyrics that include references to a “magic wand.” She sings, “Seems to me that you and me we make our own luck / New Heights of manhood / I ain’t gotta knock on wood.”

In another part of the song, Swift sings, “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / he (ah!)matized me / And opened my eyes. Redwood tree / It ain’t hard to see / His love was the key / That opened my thighs.”

In an interview with BBC Radio, Taylor laughed when asked about the “thigh” lyric.

In “Wi$h Li$t, Swift seemingly sings about her future life with Travis: “I just want you / Have a couple kids / Got the whole block looking like you / We tell the world to leave us the f**k alone … and they do / Wow.”

The pair just got engaged in August, and she is seemingly ready to settle down. She sings, “Got me dreaming ’bout a driveway / with a basketball hoop / Boss up, settle down / Got a wish list / I just want you.”

In “Honey,” Taylor seemingly references Travis as the love of her life, singing, “Honey, I’m home, we can play house / We can bed down, pick me up, who’s the baddest in the land, what’s the plan? What’s the plan? / You could be my forever-night stand / Honey.”

Swift’s new album kicks off with “The Fate of Ophelia,” which could be about the early beginnings of Swift and Kelce’s relationship.

Before they dated, Kelce revealed on his podcast that he was bummed not to meet Swift before her Kansas City concert, and said he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

In the song, she sings, “I heard you calling / On the megaphone / You wanna see me all alone/ And if you’d never come for me / I might’ve drowned in the melancholy.”

Eventually they did meet up, and he “saved [her] heart from the fate of Ophelia.”

Ophelia is a character from William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.”

More signs the song is about Travis include a mention of a “team,” considering he plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. She sings, “Keep it one hundred / On the land, the sea, the sky / Pledge allegiance to your hands / Your team, our vibes. Don’t care where the hell you been / ’Cause now you’re mine.”