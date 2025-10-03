Instagram

Taylor Swift is giving Travis Kelce’s proposal a “10 out of 10”!

She announced the engagement in August and chatted about it on “The Graham Norton Show” on Friday.

According to People magazine, Taylor, who is promoting her new album “The Life of a Showgirl,” dished, “He really crushed it in surprising me.”

Referencing her recent appearance on Travis’ “New Heights” podcast, she added, “While we were talking on his podcast, he had a complete garden built out the back of his house to propose in."

Taylor went on, "He went all out — 10 out of 10.”

As for wedding plans, she shared, “I want to do the album stuff first and the wedding is what happens after, in terms of planning. I think it will be fun to plan.”

Swift also gushed over her engagement ring during an interview with Emma Bunton and Jamie Theakston on the U.K. radio show “Heart Breakfast.”

Taylor explained, "[Travis] designed it with this amazing jeweler, Kindred Lubeck. She does all of her gold engraving by hand.”

She went on, "I had shown him a video — I just thought her stuff was so cool — I had shown him a video like a year and a half ago, and he was just paying attention to everything it turns out because when I saw the ring, I [gasped]... I was like, 'I know who made this! I know who made this!' and also, ‘You listen to me!’”

Taylor continued, "It was like, ‘You really know me.’ I didn't know what I would want, but he did somehow, and that's kind of a flex.”

Fans believe several tracks on “The Life of a Showgirl” are about Travis, including, "Wood," "Opalite," "Eldest Daughter," "Wi$h Li$t," "The Fate of Ophelia," and "Honey.”