Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced for Prostitution Related Charges

Sean “Diddy” Combs has learned his fate following his high-profile trial.

In July, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

On Friday, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.

According to Inner City Press, the judge told Diddy, "These offenses irreparably harmed two women... The Court is not convinced this would not happen again."

While the judge stated, "Exploitation and violence against women must be met with real accountability, to promote respect for the law.," he felt the prosecution's recommendation of 11 years was too much, and the defense's request for time served was too little, he ultimately landed on just over four years.

He faced up to 20 years behind bars.

The news comes after Diddy begged the judge for mercy.

He spoke out in court and apologized to his victims and his family.

Combs said, “Sometimes, you have to go through life experiences. These are not excuses. I can't change the past but I can change the future. I beg your Honor for mercy, to be a father again, to be a son again, a leader in my community again. To get the help I need.”

He said he didn’t want to “let God down” and had “no one to blame but myself.”

His words in court reiterated what he said in a letter to the judge the day before, “I ask you for mercy today, not only for my sake, but for the sake of my children… More than anything, I just want the opportunity to return home and be the father that they need and deserve.”

The music mogul insisted he was a changed man, saying he’s sober for the first time in 25 years, adding, “I lost my way. I got lost in my journey. Lost in the drugs and the excess. My downfall was rooted in my selfishness. I have been humbled and broken to my core… The old me died in jail and a new version of me was reborn. Prison will change you or kill you — I choose to live.”

He also addressed the 2016 hotel security video that showed his attack on ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

“The scene and images of me assaulting Cassie play over and over in my head daily. I literally lost my mind. I was dead wrong for putting my hands on the woman that I loved. I'm sorry for that and always will be. My domestic violence will always be a heavy burden that I will have to forever carry.”

On Tuesday, Cassie sent her own letter to the judge saying she is terrified of Diddy seeking revenge if he goes free.

Cassie, who testified at the trial, explained in the letter, “My worries that Sean Combs or his associates will come after me and my family is my reality. I have in fact moved my family out of the New York area and am keeping as private and quiet as I possibly can because I am so scared that if he walks free, his first actions will be swift retribution towards me and others who spoke up about his abuse at trial.”

She continues, “As much progress as I have made in recovering from his abuse, I remain very much afraid of what he is capable of and the malice he undoubtedly harbors towards me for having the bravery to tell the truth.”

Ventura insists he has not changed.

“His defense attorneys claim he is a changed man, and he wants to mentor abusers. I know firsthand what real mentorship means, and this disgusts me; he is not being truthful. I know that who he was to me — the manipulator, the aggressor, the abuser, the trafficker — is who he is as a human. He has no interest in changing or becoming better. He will always be the same cruel, power-hungry, manipulative man that he is.”