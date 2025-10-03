Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Apologizes at Sentencing, Begs Judge for Mercy

Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs spoke out in court ahead of his sentencing on Friday.

In July, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to Inner City Press, Combs apologized, saying, “One of the hardest things I've had to handle has been having to be quiet and not express how sorry I am for my actions. I don't take that lightly. I would like to apologize to Cassie Ventura and her family.”

He went on, “I apologize to Jane for bringing you into my mess. I would like to apologize to all the victims of domestic violence. I know that the disgusting video triggered people. I was sick. Sick from the drugs. I needed help. But I didn't get the help.”

Diddy told the judge, “I knew better. My faith taught me better. I'm not this larger-than-life person. I'm just a human being. I'm trying my best. I lost my freedom and the opportunity to raise my children and be there for my mother. I lost all my businesses.”

He insisted, “I hate myself right now. I've been stripped down to nothing. I want to apologize to my seven children... I'm so sorry. You deserve better. To my mother, I feel... you taught me better.”

Diddy said he let down his community because he “got lost.”

“I'm not this bad person,” he said. “I'm sorry to my community, I let y'all down. People can change. I know I've changed.”

The disgraced music mogul said, “Sometimes, you have to go through life experiences. These are not excuses. I can't change the past but I can change the future. I beg your Honor for mercy, to be a father again, to be a son again, a leader in my community again. To get the help I need.”

He said he didn’t want to “let God down” and had “no one to blame but myself.”

Combs declared, “I know I will never put my hands on another person again. I'm willing to comply with any conditions. Me sharing my story, it's not a scheme to get less time — this story is tragic.”

He later added, “I take full responsibility for my Mann Act convictions. They want you to make an example of me. I want you to think about making an example of what a person can do if they get another chance. Consider the beautiful children who spoke for me.”