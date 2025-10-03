Mark Wahlberg Talks Being the ‘Old Guy’ on Set of ‘Play Dirty’ (Exclusive)

Jasin Boland/Prime

In the new thrill ride “Play Dirty,” Mark Wahlberg plays a merciless thief who puts together a crack team to take on the ultimate heist.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi sat down with Mark, Keegan-Michael Key, Rosa Salazar and Nat Wolff to talk about the experience of making the movie.

As for how they fostered a positive working environment, Mark said, “Everybody’s kind of going to do their own thing, but I think we had great chemistry. Nobody’s kind of really trying to just outdo somebody else. It’s really just kind of doing your job, and you’re only as good as the person next to you.”

And we got to see their chemistry firsthand in a game of darts!

Wahlberg, who has been in Hollywood for over 30 years, opened up on aging in the industry, saying, “It’s been strange going from being the young guy, kind of like the new kid, to now being the old guy on set.”

Nat commented of the 54-year-old, “He’s still the young guy.”

Wahlberg called it a “blessing” to grow.