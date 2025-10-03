Celebrity News October 03, 2025
‘Laguna Beach’ Alum Stephen Colletti Marries Alex Weaver
“Laguna Beach” alum Stephen Colletti is a married man!
Colletti tied the knot with NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver.
On Friday, the pair announced their marriage on Instagram.
Along with some wedding photos, Weaver wrote, “Mr. & Mrs. 🤍.
The pair opened up about their courthouse wedding in an interview with People magazine.
They said, “It was a beautifully intimate day that was celebrated with both of our families by our side.”
For their big day, Alex wore a white long-sleeved minidress, while Collette opted for a suit.
After hearing the happy news, “Laguna Beach” alum Lauren Conrad commented, “So happy for you guys!! Congratulations 🤍🤍🤍.”
The wedding comes two years after Stephen popped the question.
They’ve been together since 2021.