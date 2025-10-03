‘Gold Rush’ Is Back & Bigger Than Ever — Watch the Exclusive Promo

“Gold Rush” returns to Discovery on November 7, and “Extra” has an exclusive first look at the promo!

In the video, fans will see miners Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets and Rick Ness in the wilderness among what looks like child’s toys or models of construction equipment.

A narrator says, “In the wild Yukon, you're only as big as your dream. And some of us dream pretty big… but dreams can only get you so far.”

The voice-over continues, “You need to work hard, you need to tame the land and only then are you able to stand tall.”

This season, the competition is fierce between Schnabel, Beets and Ness as gold prices skyrocket to $3,800 per ounce.