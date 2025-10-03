Celebrity News October 03, 2025
Fans Think Taylor Swift’s ‘Cancelled!’ Is About Blake Lively
Taylor Swift’s new song “Cancelled!” off her “The Life of a Showgirl” album could be an ode to Blake Lively.
Taylor and Blake’s friendship has been a hot topic amid the “It Ends with Us” star’s legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni.
Now, fans think the women’s friendship is stronger than ever as Swift sings lyrics like, “Good thing I like my friends cancelled / I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal.”
Blake is a past brand ambassador for Gucci Première and starred in Nicolas Winding Refn’s short film "Gucci: Première" in 2012.
Taylor goes on to sing, “I salute you if you’re much too much to handle / Now you know exactly who your friends are / We’re the ones with matching scars.”
Swift continues, “Did you girl boss too close to the sun? / Did they catch you having far too much fun?”
At a later point, she sings, “They stood by me before my exoneration / They believed I was innocent so I’m not here for judgment. But if you can’t be good then just be better at it / Everyone’s got bodies in the attic / Or took somebody’s man / We’ll take you by the hand and soon you’ll learn the art of never getting caught.”
One fan on Reddit wrote, "This 100% is about Blake and I'm here for it," while another added, "This song is so obviously about blake and blake only."
Before the release of "The Life of a Showgirl," there was speculation "Ruin the Friendship" was about Blake. That song, however, is about young love and Taylor's friend Jeff Lang, who passed away in 2010.