Taylor Swift’s new song “Cancelled!” off her “The Life of a Showgirl” album could be an ode to Blake Lively.

Taylor and Blake’s friendship has been a hot topic amid the “It Ends with Us” star’s legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni.

Now, fans think the women’s friendship is stronger than ever as Swift sings lyrics like, “Good thing I like my friends cancelled / I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal.”

Blake is a past brand ambassador for Gucci Première and starred in Nicolas Winding Refn’s short film "Gucci: Première" in 2012.

Taylor goes on to sing, “I salute you if you’re much too much to handle / Now you know exactly who your friends are / We’re the ones with matching scars.”

Swift continues, “Did you girl boss too close to the sun? / Did they catch you having far too much fun?”

At a later point, she sings, “They stood by me before my exoneration / They believed I was innocent so I’m not here for judgment. But if you can’t be good then just be better at it / Everyone’s got bodies in the attic / Or took somebody’s man / We’ll take you by the hand and soon you’ll learn the art of never getting caught.”

One fan on Reddit wrote, "This 100% is about Blake and I'm here for it," while another added, "This song is so obviously about blake and blake only."