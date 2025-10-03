Donny Osmond on Vegas Show & 50th Anniversary of ‘Donny & Marie’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Donny Osmond is dishing on his Vegas residency, which honors his 60-year career!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Donny, who delivers classics from his 65 albums but updated with some new technology.

He shared, “I was 14 years old when I had the hit ‘Puppy Love,’ right? So, I thought, what if I sang ‘Puppy Love’ with myself 53 years ago?”

Osmond went on, “It’s literally my face, my 14-year old voice, and it’s my 14-year-old grandson’s body.”

This coming January will also mark the 50th anniversary of “Donnie & Marie,” and Derek has an idea for how to pay tribute.

While referencing his younger sister Julianne Hough, Derek quipped, “If you need two blondes… me and Julianne.”

And, of course, they had to reminisce about Donny’s time on “Dancing with the Stars”!

Donny recalled, ‘I remember dancing the paso doble… you teaching me how to do that.”