Sean “Diddy” Combs’ children spoke at his sentencing Friday, asking the judge to give him a second chance before playing an 11-minute tribute to the disgraced music mogul.

In July, Combs was found guilty on two counts of engaging in transportation to engage in prostitution (Mann Act Transportation), but not guilty on alleged racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

According to Inner City Press, Quincy Brown told Judge Arun Subramanian, “He is transformed. He will not jeopardize his freedom again. As his children, we wish to heal together.”

Justin Combs added, “I ask you give my father a second chance. My father is my superhero. My father always told me to believe in God.”

Christian Combs shared, “I am the one who most resembled my pops, my mannerism. My whole life, I studied my dad up and down. He is the greatest man in the world, my superhero. He told me to treat women like a queen, and I do. I see in his eyes, as his twin, that he has changed.”

Jessie Combs was in tears, saying, “When my mother died, I was just a little girl. I remember my dad sitting us down. It helped me survive, when I just wanted my mom.”

Chance Combs tearfully insisted, “He's changed… He speaks with a clear mind. “

D'Lila Combs was also emotional as she told the judge, “We watch our 2-year0old sister [Love]. She cannot grow up fatherless. Your Honor, please… Let us move forward — not as a headline, but as a family.”

The family then showed the video tribute to Combs, which painted him as a loving father and inspiration to many. Watch the video above.

Previously, in a letter dated October 2, Diddy pleaded with the judge to release him for the sake of his children.