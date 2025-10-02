Taylor Swift’s New Song ‘Ruin the Friendship’ Explained

Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl” is finally here!

Ahead of the release, fans were already buzzing about track six, “Ruin the Friendship," and whether it was about Blake Lively.

Taylor and Blake’s friendship has been a hot topic amid the “It Ends with Us” star’s legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni.

The tune, however, has nothing to do with Blake. It is actually about young love.

Us Weekly reports, Taylor is likely singing about her high school friend Jeff Lang, who died of a drug overdose in 2010.

At first she sings about regretting not stealing a kiss with the lyrics, “It was not an invitation / But should have kissed you anyway / And it was not convenient / But your girlfriend was away / Should have kissed you anyway.”

Later, Taylor sings, “When I left school I lost track of you / Abigail called me with the bad news / Goodbye and we’ll never know why / It was not an invitation, but I flew home anyway / So much left to say / It was not convenient, but I whispered at the grave / Should have kissed you anyway.”

Us Weekly reports that Swift performed at Lang’s funeral in 2010, and soon after she spoke about his death at the BMI Country Awards via a video message.

“It’s been a really emotional week for me,” she said as she dedicated her Country Songwriter of the Year award to Lang.

Taylor continued, “Yesterday, I sang at the funeral of one of my best friends. He was 21, and I used to play my songs for him first. So, I would like to thank Jeff Lang.”