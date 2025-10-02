Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ Drops

Taylor Swift’s new album “The Life of a Showgirl” has officially been released!

She announced the news on Instagram, writing, "I can’t tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right. A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends Max and Shellback for helping me paint this self portrait."

Taylor added, "If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain... The Life of a Showgirl is out now."

This is Swift’s 12th studio album, and it was produced by Max Martin and Shellback.

Taylor, Max, and Shellback collaborated on many of her past hits, including “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” “I Knew You Were Trouble,” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

The album includes 12 tracks, with many fans wondering who inspired “Ruin the Friendship” and “Actually Romantic.”

During her appearance on fiancé Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast in August, Swift revealed that she recorded the album during the European leg of her Eras Tour.

Of the inspiration behind the album, Swift said, “Everything that was going on behind the curtain.”

As for the significance of the color orange for her album, Swift explained, “I’ve just always liked it, Jason. It feels like kind of energetically how my life has felt. And this album is about what was going on behind the scenes in my inner life during this tour, which was so exuberant and electric and vibrant.”

She declared that the album is full of “bangers,” also revealing that there are no other songs coming. “This is 12. There’s not a 13th, there’s not other ones coming. This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time.”

Swift wanted “melodies that were so infectious that you’re almost angry at it” and "lyrics that are just as vivid but crisp and focused and completely intentional."

In honor of the album, Taylor is returning to the big screen with a release-party event, “Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl,” in theaters October 3 through Sunday, October 5.

Her music video for “The Fate of Ophelia” will premiere during the 89-minute program, which will also contain behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the music video.

Taylor wrote on Instagram, “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl ❤️‍🔥.