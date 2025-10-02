Sydney Sweeney's Date Night with Scooter Braun — Is It Getting Serious?

Getty Images

Actress Sydney Sweeney, 28, and music exec Scooter Braun, 44, are stepping out together amid all the romance rumors!

On Tuesday night, the two were spotted holding hands while enjoying a night together at David Kordansky Gallery in Los Angeles.

For the outing, Sydney wore a leather jacket and denim short-shorts, while Scooter opted for a white shirt and khaki pants.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Page Six’s Carlos Greer, who shared his take on the dating rumors.

Carlos said, “This is not a fling. Sources told us that, you know, Scooter is a very serious guy. He’s been married before, and, you know, he has children, so he doesn’t mess around. This isn’t some kind of Hollywood flirtation. They are teetering on actually becoming a real couple, and they may show it on their Instagram. They may become Instagram official before you know it. They’re definitely full-throttle.”

In September, Sydney and Scooter sparked dating rumors after meeting at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in June.

Sources told TMZ that they had been on multiple dates, but were keeping it “casual.”