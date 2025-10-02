‘SVU’s' Kelli Giddish Says Season 27 Is ‘Revitalized in a Whole New Way’ (Exclusive)

Peter Kramer/NBC

“Law & Order” and “Law & Order: SVU” are both back!

Tony Goldwyn (DA Nicholas Baxter) and Odelya Halevi (ADA Samantha Maroun) return for “Law & Order” Season 25 to put more bad guys behind bars. And Mariska Hargitay is back as crime-fighting cop Olivia Benson for a gripping new Season 27 of “SVU.”

“Extra” spoke with Kelli Giddish, who is also back as a series regular after a three-year break.

Kelli commented, “I couldn’t be happier about it. It feels revitalized in a whole new way, even though it’s Season 27.”

Giddish also raved about Hargitay, who has played Olivia for all 27 seasons, making hers the longest running character in prime-time drama history! She said, “I love her to death and I’m so happy to know her as one of the strong female roles in my personal life. I’m just so proud to call her my friend.”