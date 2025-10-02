Getty Images

Paris Fashion Week was a family affair for the Jacksons!

Janet Jackson, 59, was photographed reuniting with her niece Paris Jackson, 27, for the Tom Ford Spring/Summer 2026 show on October 1.

Janet stunned in a Haider Ackermann for Tom Ford ensemble that included a black top and silk skirt paired with a black leather blazer and patent leather heels. She completed the look with gold hoop earrings.

Paris, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, chose a floor-length black gown with a high side slit with black patent leather shoes.

Paris shared photos of her and Janet on Instagram Stories as well as pics and videos with Rita Ora and model Jordan Barrett.

Janet shared photos from the event on Instagram, too, including her rubbing elbows with Mahershala Ali and Kate Moss.

The family outing comes after Janet reunited with her brothers over the summer.