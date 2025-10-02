Getty

Years after their involvement in the college cheating scandal, actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli are calling it quits.

The two have separated after nearly 28 years of marriage.

In a statement, Lori’s rep Elizabeth Much told People magazine, “They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time.”

The separation comes eight months after they put their Hidden Hills, California, mansion on the market for $16.5 million.

They purchased the home in the summer 2020, months after pleading guilty to conspiracy charges stemming from the college cheating scandal.

According to court documents filed in 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were among 50 people charged in the scandal.

Giannulli was sentenced to five months in prison. Along with paying a $250,000 fine, he would also be on two years of supervised release.

The judge approved Loughlin’s plea deal of two months of prison time, a $150,000 fine, 100 hours of community service, and two years of supervised release.

Loughlin apologized for her actions, telling the judge via Zoom, “I’ve made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college decision process. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, it only undermined my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments. My decision helped exacerbate existing inequalities in society.”

Loughlin added, “I believe in God and I believe in redemption, and I will do everything in my power to redeem myself and do good and give back for the rest of my life. I am truly profoundly and deeply sorry.”