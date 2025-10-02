Keith Urban Sings ‘Born to Love You’ to Guitarist Maggie in Resurfaced Video

Getty Images

A resurfaced video of Keith Urban and guitarist Maggie Baugh sharing a flirty moment has everyone talking.

The clip is making headlines just days after his wife Nicole Kidman filed for divorce after 19 years of marriage.

TMZ posted the video, which was shot at Urban’s April 1 show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

In the footage, he sings “The Fighter,” and points to Maggie just before the lyric, “I was born to love you.”

Later he points to her again and changes the lyric to say, "Maggie, I’ll be your fighter," and they share a hug.

“The Fighter” was actually a song inspired by his relationship with Nicole.

This isn’t the only time Keith has changed the lyrics.

In a video Maggie posted on Instagram late last month, Urban changes the line “When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter” to “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.”

Keith and Maggie have not commented on the videos, but a Nashville source tells us “there’s no way” Maggie might be Keith’s new romantic interest.

Meanwhile, a lost interview with Keith talking about Nicole is going viral.

The singer appeared on a Sydney radio show, Gold 101.7’s “Jonesy & Amanda,” on September 2 and was seemingly disinterested in answering questions about his chance meeting with Kidman at an L.A. event in 2005.

As the interviewer kept asking if this chance meeting was fate and if they ever would have met otherwise, Keith kept his answers very short, at one point saying, “No idea.”