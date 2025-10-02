Joey Graziadei Talks ‘DWTS’ Podcast & Goes Dancing with Derek Hough! (Exclusive)

Disney/Frank Micelotta

Last season’s Mirrorball Trophy winner Joey Graziadei is back, hosting the new “Dancing with the Stars” podcast!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Joey, who dished on the podcast as well as seeing his former partner Jenna Johnson and Corey Feldman go home after week 1.

Joey said, “It’s tough to see her go. I want her to keep being able to dance ’cause I know how much that she loves it, and I thought her and Corey were so fun to watch. It’s sad that it ended as early as it did.”

Graziadei is going from “DWTS” champion to “DWTS” podcast host. He commented, “it feels good to be back… Every time you come back to the ballroom, you feel welcomed, but now you’re on the other side, too. You’re able to see how the whole process is a little different on this side, and I’m just excited to be able to keep talking about ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ’cause I loved it.”