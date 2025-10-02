Heidi Klum Teases ‘Very Ugly’ Halloween Costume (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Heidi Klum is in the Halloween spirit!

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Heidi as she filmed a new campaign for UNICEF, which is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the organization’s Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF youth engagement campaign.

The campaign encourages kids to collect money on Halloween to help children in need.

She said, “We always try and help people in need, and you know what UNICEF does for all the children around the world is so amazing.”

Klum is also prepping for her iconic annual Halloween bash, sharing some hints on what she’ll be this year!

She teased, “It would be very, very, ugly.”