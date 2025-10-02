‘Baylen Out Loud’: Baylen Wants Alpacas at Her Wedding! (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from “Baylen Out Loud” Season 2 premiere.

In the clip, Baylen and her family visit an alpaca farm, and Baylen shares that she wants alpacas at her wedding!

Baylen tells Joshua, the co-owner of the alpaca farm, “Me and Colin are planning a wedding,” asking, “Do you guys let the alpacas be at weddings?”

Joshua replies, “We've taken a couple alpacas to the wedding. We had the pictures with the bride and groom.”

Baylen’s mom Julie seems taken aback, wondering, “The first thing we're thinking about is if alpacas are coming?”

She goes on to ask if the couple has started thinking about venues or done any other planning.

Baylen tells her, “There's very minimal planning. We haven't started but we need to start looking for venues.”

Julie later shares in a confessional that she wants to be “super involved” in the wedding, while her husband Allen “wants to be in the wedding.”

He chimes in, “I’m already in the wedding. I’m guaranteed a dance.”