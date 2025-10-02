Baylen Dupree Talks Wedding Planning & Fiancé Colin Bonding with Her Dad (Exclusive)

TLC

You never know what she’ll say or do, but Baylen Dupree is not shy about letting the world know she’s living with Tourette syndrome. The 22-year-old got the attention of millions on social media, which led to her breakout hit reality show “Baylen Out Loud."

She sits down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi to talk about Season 2, which she says is “beautiful” like Season 1, but “in its own way.”

“I'm exploring and growing and learning different things,” Dupree shared, “Like, living with Tourette's is difficult, but I'm navigating it the best way I can. So definitely with Season 2, there's a lot more, like, independent growth.”

Baylen talked about being engaged and her parents Julie and Allen having to learn to let go.

Dupree said, “It's honestly an adventure. It definitely is a lot different for them letting go than it is for me letting go because I'm their baby and they still look at me as like a 4-year-old and they always will. I think it's the toughest on my dad letting go because I'm his baby girl. So, but it's an adjustment for all of us and Colin takes really good care of me.”

The reality star also revealed Allen and Colin are bonding more too these days.

“In Season 2, you'll be able to see that like there's been a lot of change,” Dupree said. “There's been them bonding, doing things together. So, it's super, super cool to see like their relationship tighten and grow because they're the two most important men in my life.”

She also teased that viewers will get to go along for the wedding planning process, though they admittedly still don’t have a lot done!

“You'll be able to watch and see that there is the whole wedding process from wedding venues to picking out dresses to meeting with the wedding planner,” Baylen said. “So, it's definitely been fun. Wedding planning is definitely fun, but it's definitely stressful. So, that's why we got a wedding planner to help us… we don't really have a lot done. We’re still working on it.”