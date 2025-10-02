Alex Warren Talks We Can Survive Concert & Normalizing Conversations Around Mental Health (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Audacy held its 12th annual We Can Survive concert, presented by VEG at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday. The evening featured performances by Ed Sheeran, Goo Goo Dolls, Alex Warren and Shaboozey.

“Extra” spoke to Alex on the red carpet, where he expressed why he wanted to be a part of the event.

“Mental health, but also everything in-between,” he said. “It’s not something a lot of people talk about — a lot of people are scared to. I make jokes, and I think that’s my way of bringing it back into the conversation, making silly light of it. At the same time, a lot of people suffer with mental health… [and] don’t have an outlet or people to talk to. I think a lot of people view therapy as a weird thing, or just being able to express how you feel is personal they don’t want to tell anyone about it. I would love to be a part of normalizing that.”

Alex shared what he does to take time for himself while touring, saying, “I’m very lucky I have my wife with me. She’s just the perfect person.”

Warren continued, “If I’m alone, I’m a big errands guy. I will drive all day, I will go to Target… I love eating out and sitting by myself. Eating alone is my favorite thing.”

And after doing the song “Bloodline” with Jelly Roll, we had to ask who else he would like to work with.

“I would love to [collab with] anyone that would have me,” he said.