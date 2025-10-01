Instagram

Is that you, Iain Armitage?

The “Young Sheldon” star is unrecognizable in new selfies he posted on Instagram this week.

He struck a pose in spectacles and wrote, “Incomprehensible drip from 1823.”

Armitage was only about 8 years old when he landed the role of Sheldon Cooper in the “Big Bang Theory” spinoff “Young Sheldon”… now he’s 17!

Fans couldn’t believe how much older he looks, writing, “When did he became so grown😭” and another wrote, “You're growing up too fast 🤧”

Others saw some resemblance to another famous actor.

“The next Tom Cruise,” wrote a fan, another agreed, “So handsome! Why do I see a bit of Tom Cruise from Top Gun here???”