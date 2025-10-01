‘SYTYCD’ Winner Joshua Allen’s Cause of Death Revealed

Getty Images

Joshua Allen, who won Season 4 of “So You Think You Can Dance,” has died at just 36.

A family member confirmed the news to TMZ, revealing he was struck by a train.

He reportedly died in a Texas hospital on Tuesday.

The Fort Worth Police Department told TMZ they received a call on Tuesday regarding someone struck by a train. The incident is under investigation.

Allen's family member recalled their final conversation with Joshua, telling TMZ, "One of the last things he said was to keep God first at all times. You have to be real with yourself before you can be real with anybody else."

His friend from the dance community, Emmanuel Hurd, remembered Joshua as "a very honest, real person.”

Hurd added, "He didn't always do things the way that everybody thought he should, but that's why he was a winner."

While Allen was on “SYTYCD,” Stephen “Twitch” Boss was the runner-up.

When Stephen died by suicide in 2022, Allen shared a lengthy post about their friendship on Instagram.

He wrote, in part, “To my brother: it’s hard for me to even write this message without breaking down, devastated would be an understatement. I’ve been trying to find the right words for days now and nothing seems to fit right in order to express the pain of losing you! NO WORDS will ever be enough to explain the LOVE I have for you Stephen.”

Joshua’s final Instagram message was a tribute to the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner in July. He posted a photo of himself and Malcolm and wrote, “Fly high King 🤴🏾🕊️💔.”