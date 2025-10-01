Keith Urban Changes Nicole Kidman Song Lyric & Sings About Guitar Player Maggie

Getty

Keith Urban’s recent performance of “The Fighter” has everyone talking amid his split from Nicole Kidman.

Just days before news broke that the couple had separated after 19 years of marriage, Keith’s guitar player Maggie Baugh shared a video on Instagram.

In the video, Keith and Maggie are onstage together as Keith sings “The Fighter,” only this time he changes a lyric originally inspired by Nicole.

Getty Images

Instead of singing, “When they're tryna get to you, baby, I'll be the fighter,” Urban belts out “When they’re tryna get to you, Maggie, I’ll be your guitar player.”

Baugh shared the video with the emojis "🫣 🤯." In the caption, she wrote, "Did he just say that👀.”

In 2017, Keith explained the meaning behind “The Fighter” to Billboard, saying, “The song is about wanting to heal somebody, wanting to take care of somebody, wanting to protect somebody. It’s really like a vow in so many ways."

Instagram

People magazine reports Baugh was on tour with Keith for his High and Alive world tour this summer and has shows coming up through mid-October. Keith also has shows scheduled in the Bahamas and the U.K. in March.

The publication reached out to Keith and Maggie for comment.

On Tuesday, news broke that Nicole had filed for divorce from Keith.

According to TMZ, Nicole’s inner circle believes that Keith has already moved on from the marriage.

Sources close to Kidman claimed to the outlet, “All the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let's just say, Nicole doesn't dispute that, but she's still shocked over it."

According to TMZ, they had been living apart “since the beginning of summer,” and it seems their joint appearances and social media posts dried up around that time, too.

Urban was noticeably absent from Nicole’s August photo dump celebrating summer. The videos and photos showed Kidman swimming and spending time with her daughters and sister, but Keith was nowhere to be found.

The exes share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

A source told TMZ, Kidman is “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone."