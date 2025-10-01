Kate Gosselin Reveals ‘Life Altering’ Accident That Sent Her to the Hospital

TikTok

Kate Gosselin is opening up about an accident involving her dog that sent her to the ER!

The former reality star went on TikTok live on Tuesday to explain what happened.

Kate shared that she and her boyfriend Steve took her dogs to a spot in the neighborhood where they could run and play, when one dog hit her at top speed.

“My boyfriend threw the ball and she came running for it and she was running at the absolute speed of light and I stepped the wrong way,” Gosselin said. “I tried to get out of the way and she ran into the side of my leg, my knee, at top speed. The only way I can describe it, it was like a concrete wall running at the speed of light.”

She recalled, “The pain was so bad I just crumbled on the ground,” adding that she “felt stuff move in my leg and I freaked out.”

Although she found it difficult to move, the sun began to set so she decided, “I’m gonna have to deal with bones floating around.”

Kate tried going to urgent care, but ultimately went to a hospital.

“I ended up with a tibial plateau fracture and surgery with plates and pins in my leg,” she said. “The surgeon said it was life-altering issues. That was his opening line this morning at 5 a.m.: ‘So this is one of those things that is a life-altering event.’ I was like, 'He’s got my attention.'”

After her operation, Kate shared on TikTok, “I had surgery this morning and five pain meds on board (top 3 most painful surgery). CANNOT thank you enough for all your prayers! Love you guys!"

Gosselin previously posted images of herself in the hospital, but stayed vague on details.