Famed Chimp Expert & Conservationist Jane Goodall Dies at 91

Getty Images

Famed conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, renowned for her work with chimpanzees, has died at the age of 91.

In a statement, the Jane Goodall Institute announced that she died of natural causes in California.

At the time of her death, Goodall, a UN Messenger of Peace, was on a speaking tour. She made her last public appearance at the Bloomberg Philanthropies Global Forum 2025 at the Plaza Hotel last week.

Her institute said, “Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world.”

In 2020, she told People magazine, “We have learned so much. We've learned how alike chimpanzees are to us, which has changed science perception. In the early 1960s, I was told that the difference between people and animals was one of kind. We were on a pinnacle, and there was an unbridgeable chasm between us and the rest of the animal kingdom."

Goodall had celebrity admirers in Prince Harry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Angelina Jolie and many more.

Known for her common-sense appearances on talk shows, she visited "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" last year to sound the alarm about climate change.