Getty Images

It’s been six months since Eric Dane revealed his ALS diagnosis, and in that short period of time the disease has already confined him to a wheelchair and affected his speech. Eric, however, says he’s determined to fight this “to the last breath.”

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease. It is an incurable, degenerative disease that progressively paralyzes a patient's muscles.

Dane just traveled to Washington, D.C., this week with the nonprofit I AM ALS, to meet with U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum is pushing for Congress to reauthorize the ACT for ALS federal bill that accelerates treatment for the disorder.

In a TikTok video shared by U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California, Dane speaks about his battle with ALS and the importance of early diagnosis.

Instagram

"ALS is the last thing they want to diagnose anybody with," Dane said. "So often, it takes all this time for these people to be diagnosed, well, then it precludes them from being a part of these clinical trials."

He went on, "That's why ACT for ALS is so, so great, and it's because it broadens the access for everybody."

Dane made his plea personal, talking about his kids with Rebeca Gayheart: Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

"I have two daughters at home,” he said. “I want to see them, you know, graduate college, and get married and maybe have grandkids. You know, I want to be there for all that. So, I'm going to fight to the last breath on this one."

In June, “Extra’s” Terri Seymour sat down with Dane and his co-star Jensen Ackles just months after Eric bravely revealed his ALS diagnosis, and days after he spoke out in his first TV interview with Diane Sawyer.

Eric opened up about how he’s staying strong, saying, “I don’t know. You know, I would have thought that I would have been kind of the hide-under-the-sheets kind of person, but that’s not been the case. My attitude and spirit have been pretty buoyant, so I’m just kind of riding it. You know, not every day is great, but the net net is I got a pretty good life.”

When asked about the love and support from his cast and friends, Dane said, “It means everything. I have never experienced such an outpouring of love and support than I have over the past couple months. It’s been beautiful.”