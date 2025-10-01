‘Emily in Paris’ Stars Ashley Park & Paul Forman Split (Report)

Getty Images

“Emily in Paris” co-stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman have reportedly split up after two years together.

Sources told TMZ that the two broke up last month, but it’s unclear what caused the split.

Over the weekend, Ashley had everyone wondering about the state of their relationship when she attended Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s wedding without Paul.

Instead, she spent time with Cara Delevingne, Nina Dobrev, and makeup Jenna Nicole.

In 2023, Ashley and Paul sparked dating rumors after they were spotted holding hands at The Hollywood Reporter’s Beauty Dinner at Holloway House in Los Angeles.