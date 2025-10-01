‘DWTS’: Robert Irwin on Finding His Rizz & Going Shirtless on TikTok Night (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

“Extra” chatted with Robert Irwin and Witney Carson after their salsa on “Dancing with the Stars” TikTok Night.

Robert showed lots of love for Witney as a teacher and the “privilege” of learning from her.

He shared, “Witney instantly understands the right teaching style and how to take a really blank canvas and figure out, you know, what are your strong suits, what do you struggle with, and just mold that into something amazing. And it's just such a privilege to learn this art form. It truly is amazing.”

Witney added, “He came with no skills at all. And I say that very genuinely… He's a great student. He's very good at taking what I'm telling him and being able to fix it and actually do it, and he has great drive, dedication. He wants this really badly. So, it's easy to mold you.”

Robert recalled how his sister Bindi Irwin loved learning to dance on the show 10 years ago.

He explained, “One of the best parts of her experience with this show is the fact that she didn't have any ballroom dance experience. And one of the best parts of this show was being able to go from no experience at all and feel the full arc of what it is to become a dancer. That's what was so special for her. And I wanted to feel that as well.”

Robert also talked about finding his rizz this week... and that shirtless moment!

He dished, “It's TikTok week. We got to take the rizz to another level.”

Who came up with the idea for Robert to take his shirt off? They said it was mutual.

Carson joked, “I regretted it a few times because my big-sister energy was like, ‘No, we can't expose you.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, yeah. You made me touch an alligator, so you're taking off your shirt."

Robert added, “I want to take people on a journey in this experience and really just pump out some positivity and enjoy and let loose. And part of that is finding that cool side and kind of owning every side of who you are. So, it was so much fun. And you know what? Maybe I'll do it again.”

Witney wasn’t having it, laughing as she swore, “No you won’t.”

The shirtless moment got the attention of fans… and host Julianne Hough.