Derek Hough to Be Honored at Dancers Against Cancer Gala

“Extra’s” Derek Hough will be honored with the Innovator Award at the 2025 Dancers Against Cancer Gala of the Stars.

The award show will be hosted by “Dancing with the Stars’” Maks Chmerkovskiy on October 21 at The Beverly Hilton.

The night will feature performances by Debbie Gibson and JoJo Siwa as icons, innovators, and stars join forces to raise vital funds for Dancers Against Cancer (DAC). Debbie will also be recognized with the Dance Advocate Award.

Liza Minnelli will be in attendance to hand out the Icon Award to one special recipient.

DAC has raised over $6 million to help dancers battling cancer.