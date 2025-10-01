Instagram

Bachelor Nation alum Carly Waddell is ending her engagement to Todd Allen Tressler.

On Wednesday, Waddell broke the news of their split on Instagram. In a video, she said, “Okay, real talk here. I’m going to make the post that I’ve not been wanting to make, because honestly, I just wasn’t ready to make it. And I don’t think it’s really anybody else’s business.”

“But because I’m always real with you guys, I want to keep it real. Obviously, I’m not wearing a ring,” she noted while confirming their broken engagement.

Carly revealed that she has moved to a new city with her kids Bella, 7, and Charlie, 5, amid the split.

She shared, “It’s not a decision that I personally made overnight. It was really bad timing because the kids had just started school and sports and all the things. You know what? It is what it is.”

According to Carly, she is “very at peace” with the decision to end her relationship with Todd.