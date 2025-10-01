Check out the brand-new trailer for Season 7 of “The Kardashians.”

Two unexpected people make appearances in the trailer… Rob Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner!

In the trailer, Kim teases, “Some familiar faces are back!”

Khloé asked, “Is Bob here?” The camera then pans to Rob, who has kept a low-profile over the years after stepping away from his 2016 reality show “Rob & Chyna.”

Rob aside, Caitlyn also shows up at the end of the trailer when she comes for a family gathering.

Kendall comments, “I think my mom’s had a hard time inviting my dad to some of our family gatherings, but my dad should be included in things.”

In her own confessional, Kris admits, “Dear heavenly father, give me the patience because I’m about to lose my sh*t.”

The trailer included loads of drama, including BTS footage of Kim heading to the courtroom to testify about her traumatizing Paris robbery.

In 2016, Kim was robbed of $8 million in jewelry while she was Paris, but it didn’t stop her from wearing a $3-million necklace for her court appearance.

In the trailer, Kris ask Kim, “You think we really should walk in there with all the diamonds on?”

Kim replies, “I want to be who I want to be.”

If being held at gunpoint wasn’t scary enough, Kim is facing another scary situation! In the trailer, she reveals, “I got a call from investigators — someone extremely close to me put a hit out on me my life.”

Kylie tells her mom, “I heard footsteps walking into my room.”

Kim gets emotional, holding back tears while saying, “I’m happy it’s over.”

The trailer isn’t all drama, though — Kim also has a slumber party with her “All’s Fair” co-stars Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson and Niecy Nash.

Glenn quips, “I’m already drunk but I need another.”