‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 5: What to Expect

Tonight, class is back in session with “Abbott Elementary” Season 5!

“Extra” recently caught up with the cast, who dished on what to expect.

Sheryl Lee Ralph teased, “I don’t know if I can tell you anything, but I think you’re about ready to see some sides of the characters you have never seen before.”

Bradley Cooper, Jaylen Hurts, Jason Kelce, Taraji P. Henson, and Kevin Hart have all guest-starred, but who are we getting this season?

“Extra’s” Derek Hough spoke with Quinta Brunson at the Emmys, who hinted that a cast member of “SNL” will appear in the premiere episode tonight.